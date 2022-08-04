Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Broadstone Net Lease’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BNL opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

