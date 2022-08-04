Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Target Price at $97.10

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAH opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.