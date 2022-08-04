Brokerages Set BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Target Price at $27.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $780.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 65.73% and a return on equity of 46.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.89%.

Institutional Trading of BrightSphere Investment Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $975,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1,007.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 114,093 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.