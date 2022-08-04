Brokerages Set Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Target Price at $65.88

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.50 to $62.50 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE BAM opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,460,552.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,244,984 shares of company stock valued at $75,029,176 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,592.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 121,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

