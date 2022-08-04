Brokerages Set BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) PT at $27.33

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 6,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $138,410.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares in the company, valued at $59,906,471.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE BRT opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $417.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $25.31.
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
