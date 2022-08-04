Brokerages Set BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) PT at $27.33

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRTGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 6,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $138,410.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares in the company, valued at $59,906,471.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 62,366 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 235,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BRT opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $417.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $25.31.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRT Apartments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

