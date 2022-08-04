Brokerages Set Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target at $31.00

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Activity at Clarus

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

Clarus Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 684,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 66,071 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

CLAR opened at $20.64 on Thursday. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

