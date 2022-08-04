Brokerages Set Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT at $43.50

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “N/A” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMCBF shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of HMCBF opened at $20.28 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

