Brokerages Set JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT at $145.95

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.95.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $113.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $333.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

