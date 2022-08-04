Brokerages Set KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) PT at $20.83

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 169.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in KE by 81.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Price Performance

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.34 and a beta of -1.98. KE has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $25.98.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KE will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

