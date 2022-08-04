Brokerages Set Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target at $43.79

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PWCDF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

PWCDF stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $35.64.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

