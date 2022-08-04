Brokerages Set Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Price Target at $29.15

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCRYY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Scor from €33.00 ($34.02) to €35.10 ($36.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Scor from €35.00 ($36.08) to €28.00 ($28.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Scor from €26.00 ($26.80) to €25.00 ($25.77) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Scor from €24.50 ($25.26) to €16.00 ($16.49) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Scor from €38.00 ($39.18) to €32.00 ($32.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Scor stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. Scor has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1411 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.54%. Scor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.26%.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

