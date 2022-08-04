Brokers Issue Forecasts for Capital Southwest Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CSWC. JMP Securities cut their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.1 %

CSWC stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $502.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.14. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 98,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth about $305,000. 24.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.