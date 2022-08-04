Brokers Offer Predictions for EQT Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. EQT has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $50.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -18.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

