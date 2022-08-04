Brokers Offer Predictions for Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIRI. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at $47,365,926.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 4.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

