Brokers Set Expectations for Aon plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for AON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $13.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $13.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.64 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get AON alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.64.

AON Trading Up 2.1 %

AON stock opened at $286.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.90. AON has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $8,792,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $2,268,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $51,424,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.