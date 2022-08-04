Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $46.67 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $39.80 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

