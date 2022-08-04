Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Bruker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.29-$2.33 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.29-2.33 EPS.

Bruker Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $4.88 on Thursday, reaching $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,987. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $92.35.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bruker by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

