BTIG Research Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $105.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.73.

RNG traded down $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.05. 75,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $97.03. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in RingCentral by 114.0% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 177,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $8,936,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

