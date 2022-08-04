Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.85.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $70.83. The company had a trading volume of 41,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,671. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.