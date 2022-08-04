Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,923.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,923.13 ($35.82).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BNZL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($37.37) to GBX 2,800 ($34.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.08) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.15) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 3,059 ($37.48) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. The company has a market capitalization of £10.33 billion and a PE ratio of 2,317.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,806.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,858.40. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,363 ($28.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,167.27 ($38.81).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

