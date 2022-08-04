Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 115.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Butterfly Network updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

BFLY traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,822,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,938. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.41. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Insider Activity at Butterfly Network

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $51,099.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 676,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 32.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 26,232 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.