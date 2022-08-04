Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 115.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Butterfly Network updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
BFLY traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,822,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,938. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.41. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24.
In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $51,099.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 676,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
