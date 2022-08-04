Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.45

Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.14%.

Insider Activity at Byline Bancorp

In other news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Byline Bancorp news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $252,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $113,145 and sold 23,622 shares valued at $586,398. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 108,060 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

