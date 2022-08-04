Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) Insider Glenn Whiddon Buys 600,000 Shares

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1 – Get Rating) insider Glenn Whiddon bought 600,000 shares of Calima Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$83,400.00 ($58,732.39).

Glenn Whiddon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calima Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Glenn Whiddon bought 250,000 shares of Calima Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$35,000.00 ($24,647.89).

On Monday, July 11th, Glenn Whiddon bought 250,000 shares of Calima Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$41,250.00 ($29,049.30).

On Monday, June 13th, Glenn Whiddon 1,800,000 shares of Calima Energy stock.

Calima Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.63.

Calima Energy Company Profile

Calima Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in developing oil and natural gas plays at Brooks and Thorsby in southern and central Alberta, Canada. It also holds an undeveloped Montney acreage position in northeastern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calima Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calima Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.