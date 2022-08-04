Camden Capital LLC Acquires 319 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 127.7% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 54,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 30,364 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 457.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 128,794 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $87.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average of $85.30. The company has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

