Camden Capital LLC Acquires 386 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:TT opened at $150.91 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.56.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

