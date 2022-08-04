Camden Capital LLC Acquires 891 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 554,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,931,000 after buying an additional 73,031 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

CoStar Group stock opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 0.92.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

