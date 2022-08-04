Camden Capital LLC Buys 1,215 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masco Stock Down 1.9 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

NYSE:MAS opened at $52.23 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.92.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

