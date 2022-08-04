Camden Capital LLC Buys 349 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of BCE by 9.2% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in BCE by 7.8% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in BCE by 4.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,737,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,074,000 after purchasing an additional 194,689 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BCE by 20.5% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCE. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.82.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

