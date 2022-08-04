Camden Capital LLC Buys Shares of 37,702 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 557.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 38.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.34. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.