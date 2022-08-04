Camden Capital LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.88.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $180.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

