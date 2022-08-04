Camden Capital LLC Has $368,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $3,286,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $7,151,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $149.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day moving average of $147.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

