Camden Capital LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $412.00 price objective on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $223.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

