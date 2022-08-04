Camden Capital LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock opened at $87.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

