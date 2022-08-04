Camden Capital LLC Raises Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Price Performance

MIDD opened at $147.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.59. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $201.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,985 shares of company stock worth $1,470,966. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.