Camden Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Camden Capital LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

CB stock opened at $185.70 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $169.31 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

