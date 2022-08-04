Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. Camden National has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Camden National had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Camden National will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Camden National by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 45,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 29,275 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camden National by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

