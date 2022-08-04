Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.
Camden National Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Camden National stock opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. Camden National has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.16.
Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Camden National had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Camden National will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Camden National
Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camden National (CAC)
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.