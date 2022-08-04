Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

Skillz Stock Performance

SKLZ opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $642.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.37. Skillz has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. Skillz’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Skillz by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Skillz by 81.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 181,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 46.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 126,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 40,187 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Skillz by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

