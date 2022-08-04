Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

Skillz Stock Performance

SKLZ opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $642.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.37. Skillz has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. Skillz’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Skillz by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Skillz by 81.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 181,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 46.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 126,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 40,187 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Skillz by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

