Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $1,343,948.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,912,524.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,811 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF stock opened at $109.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Stephens decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.60.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

