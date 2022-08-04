Capital Square LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,066. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Warner Music Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.