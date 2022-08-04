Capital Square LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for 2.1% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International Price Performance

Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.05. 7,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,126. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.06 and its 200-day moving average is $177.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.