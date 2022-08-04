Capital Square LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Square LLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.95. 78,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,770,189. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.63. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The stock has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

