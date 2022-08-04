Capital Square LLC Invests $7.66 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 5.5% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.61. 30,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,739. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

