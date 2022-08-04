Capital Square LLC Sells 175 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Capital Square LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
NYSE MLM traded up $9.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $365.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,075. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.62 and a 200 day moving average of $353.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.10.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
