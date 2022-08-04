Capital Square LLC Sells 248 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,697,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000.

IWP stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.88. 17,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $90.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

