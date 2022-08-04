Capital Square LLC Sells 2,754 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

CMCSA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,408,756. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $176.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

