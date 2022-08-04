Capital Square LLC Sells 8,044 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Capital Square LLC lowered its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 751,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,261,000 after buying an additional 741,979 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,003,000 after buying an additional 707,797 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,151,000 after buying an additional 359,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,011,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.30. 52,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,513. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.74%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

