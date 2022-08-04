Capital Square LLC Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Square LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Shares of META stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $167.82. 346,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,880,535. The company has a market cap of $454.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

