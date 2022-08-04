Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 26,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,701. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.44.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

