Cardano Achieves Market Cap of $17.27 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $17.27 billion and $505.33 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00103677 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00039299 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00019630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00260640 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00038298 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,934,048,406 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

