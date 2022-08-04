Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,926,880. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.98.

Insider Activity

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.